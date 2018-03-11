Helicopter splashes down in New York’s East River

A helicopter crashed in New York’s East River on Sunday night, the city’s fire department said.

One person was removed from the helicopter, authorities said. It is not known how many others were on board. The helicopter did not sink and has been secured.

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Twitter that a Eurocopter AS350 went down in the river near Roosevelt Island at 7 p.m., and that the incident is being investigated.

Emergency personnel have launched a search and rescue operation.

“The helicopter reportedly is inverted in the water. Local authorities will confirm the number of people on board, their names and conditions,” the FAA said

The National Transportation Safety Board will determine probable cause of the incident, the FAA said.