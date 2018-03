RICHMOND, Va. – A family dog died Sunday evening after a Richmond house fire left five people displaced.

Officials say around 7:24 p.m., crews responded to a kitchen fire at a home in the ​1600 block of Limerick Drive.

Upon arrival, firefighters say a dog inside the home died.

There were no other injuries in the fire.

Five people were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Investigators are still working to determine what exactly caused the fire.