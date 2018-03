RICHMOND, Va. – Two dogs have been rescued from a house fire on Richmond’s Northside Sunday afternoon.

Officials say around 3:30 p.m., they responded to a kitchen fire at a home in the 3100 block of 2nd Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters rescued two dogs inside the home.

There were no injuries in the fire.

Only the dogs were at home at the time of the blaze.

Investigators are still working to determine what exactly caused the blaze.