John Marshall High boy’s basketball team wins state title

RICHMOND, Va. – The John Marshall High School basketball team emerged as the VHSL Class-3 state champions Saturday.

The Justices handily defeated the Western Albemarle Warriors, winning 63-42 at the Siegel Center in Richmond.

Head Coach Ty White said the boys worked extremely hard and he was very proud.

To GOD be the glory! When GOD does a thing HE does a "Thang" pic.twitter.com/mVlIXNiwG8 — Ty White (@Chosen2give) March 11, 2018

It’s the second state title for the Justices in the last four years.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras were quick to congratulate the team on social media.