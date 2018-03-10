John Marshall High boy’s basketball team wins state title
RICHMOND, Va. – The John Marshall High School basketball team emerged as the VHSL Class-3 state champions Saturday.
The Justices handily defeated the Western Albemarle Warriors, winning 63-42 at the Siegel Center in Richmond.
Head Coach Ty White said the boys worked extremely hard and he was very proud.
It’s the second state title for the Justices in the last four years.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras were quick to congratulate the team on social media.