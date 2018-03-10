Governors wager beer on Cavaliers and Tar Heels ACC championship game
RICHMOND, Va. – Governors of North Carolina and Virginia decided to place their bets on the ACC Championship men’s basketball game, with a friendly wager of some craft beer.
The University of Virginia Cavaliers take on the North Carolina Tar Heels, in a rematch of the 2016 ACC title game won by the Tar Heels.
On Saturday morning, Gov. Ralph Northam challenged Gov. Roy Cooper to a bet. Northam wagered a six-pack of some of “Virginia’s finest craft beer” on the Cavaliers winning.
Cooper responded back on social media and said game on. Cooper is putting up craft beer from N.C. breweries Mother Earth and Fullsteam on a Tar Heels win.
Northam hasn’t said yet which of the many Virginia breweries will represent a Cavalier win, but he certainly has plenty from which to choose.
In 2017, the Commonwealth moved ahead of neighboring state North Carolina in craft beverage production. Virginia has seen a 468% growth in breweries/cideries since 2012.
The ACC Championship game gets started on CBS 6 at 8:30 p.m.