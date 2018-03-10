× Governors wager beer on Cavaliers and Tar Heels ACC championship game

RICHMOND, Va. – Governors of North Carolina and Virginia decided to place their bets on the ACC Championship men’s basketball game, with a friendly wager of some craft beer.

The University of Virginia Cavaliers take on the North Carolina Tar Heels, in a rematch of the 2016 ACC title game won by the Tar Heels.

On Saturday morning, Gov. Ralph Northam challenged Gov. Roy Cooper to a bet. Northam wagered a six-pack of some of “Virginia’s finest craft beer” on the Cavaliers winning.

Hey @NC_Governor how about a friendly wager on tonight’s #ACCTourney championship game? I’ve got a 6 pack of Virginia’s finest craft beer on @UVAMensHoops — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) March 10, 2018

Cooper responded back on social media and said game on. Cooper is putting up craft beer from N.C. breweries Mother Earth and Fullsteam on a Tar Heels win.

Northam hasn’t said yet which of the many Virginia breweries will represent a Cavalier win, but he certainly has plenty from which to choose.

In 2017, the Commonwealth moved ahead of neighboring state North Carolina in craft beverage production. Virginia has seen a 468% growth in breweries/cideries since 2012.

The ACC Championship game gets started on CBS 6 at 8:30 p.m.