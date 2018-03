Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The annual Westchester Shamrock 5K and Kids 1K Fun Run falls on Saint Patrick's Day this year. Committee Chair Mark Bowen shares all of the fun details.

The Shamrock 5K and Kids 1K Fun Run takes place on Saturday, March 17th at the Westchester Commons.

For more information you can visit www.westchestershamrock.com

Follow on Facebook: @WestchesterShamrock

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE WESTCHESTER SHAMROCK 5K AND KIDS 1K FUN RUN}