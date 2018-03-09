How to help Hanover family after mom fatally injured on morning walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- A Hanover pre-school teacher killed while on a morning walk will be laid to rest Sunday.

Suzanne O’Donnell died Wednesday, one week after a teenage driver struck mother of two while she walked along Kings Charter Drive at about 6:28 a.m.

"Suzanne was an incredible wife, mother, daughter, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Her laughter was infectious," family wrote on a GoFundMe page set-up to raise money to cover medical and funeral costs. "She was a vibrant and loving individual who was highly regarded and respected in her community. At the time of her passing, she was a beloved pre-school teacher. She leaves behind a husband and two children."

"Heaven gained one amazing angel," her employers at New Hanover Christian School wrote on social media.

An investigation into the incident that claimed O’Donnell's life remained on-going, according to the Hanover Sheriff's Office.

"Preliminary investigation reveals the [driver of a Dodge Caliber] was traveling southbound on Kings Charter Drive, crossed both lanes of travel, and collided with [O’Donnell] who was walking northbound on Kings Charter Drive near the intersection of Stephens Manor Drive," a Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said after the incident. "Investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic incident."

A viewing for Suzanne O'Donnell will be held on Sunday, March 11, from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. at the Woody Funeral Home - Atlee Chapel located at 9271 Shady Grove Road in Mechanicsville.

This is a developing story. Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.