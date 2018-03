Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Director of rehabilitation for Beth Sholom Lifecare Community, Betsy Cheney shares details on the upcoming Parkinson's Wellness Workshop.

The event takes place on Tuesday, March 13 from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Admission is FREE. For more information you can visit http://www.bslcc.org or call (804) 750-2183.

This event was made possible by the generous support from the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond.

