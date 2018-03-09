× Library of Virginia’s 2018 Virginia Women in History Program

RICHMOND, Va. — Eight Virginia Women are being honored in the Library of Virginia’s 2018 Virginia Women in History Program and they include from a civil rights activist, a peace advocate, and two authors concerned with social and humanitarian issues. The eight are also featured on a poster in the Library’s 2018 Virginia Women in History exhibition, on display on the second floor of the Library of Virginia during the month of March, Women’s History Month. The exhibition will be on display through Thursday, March 22 then travel to libraries, schools, and cultural institutions across the state.

An inspiring program recognizing the honorees will culminate on March 22 with a reception at 5:30 PM, followed a program at 6:15 PM. The program will be emceed by veteran broadcast producer May-Lily Lee and featuring remarks by Meg Medina, the award-winning author of works for children and teens, on “The Shape of Books and Girls: On Girls, Writing, and Voice.” In addition, winners of the Virginia Women in History Student Essay Contest will read their entries. The reception and program are free and open to the public.

One of the honorees of Virginia Women in History will present “A Life in the Blues: A Musical Conversation with Gaye Adegbalola” Friday, March 23, from 6:00–8:00 PM at the Library of Virginia Lecture Hall & Lobby, 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, a free event. For more information and to learn about the programs and read full biographies of the honorees click here or call 804-692-3999.