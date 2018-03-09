× Ruther Glenn man killed on I-95

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — The man killed in a Thursday evening crash on Interstate 95 was identified as 57-year-old Guy Andrew Roy of Ruther Glenn, Virginia.

“A 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 and ran off road left and then overturned on its side in a ditch,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “Roy was wearing his seat belt, but was ejected from the back window of the vehicle. Roy succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”

The crash was reported at about 8:14 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 114 in Carolina County.

“Speed is being considered a factor in the crash,” the Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The crash remains under investigation.”

