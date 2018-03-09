Win tickets to Richmond Kickers Home Opener on March 24

WTVR CBS 6 is giving away two packs of tickets to the Richmond Kickers Home Opener on Saturday, March 24.

The Kickers will take on the Indy Eleven at Richmond City Stadium at 5 p.m.

Click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page and tell us why you should to win.

We’ll announce the randomly selected winners on Facebook and here on WTVR.com:

