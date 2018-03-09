× After wife’s car stolen in Shockoe Bottom, thieves take husband’s car

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police detectives need the public’s help to identify the individuals believed to be responsible for two motor vehicle thefts in Shockoe Bottom.

At approximately 6:42 p.m., on Thursday, March 1, officers responded to the 0 block of South 25th Street for the report of a stolen vehicle. The victim stated that earlier in the day her vehicle was stolen while parked.

The victim said the keys were inside the vehicle while it was running. Surveillance video shows two unknown males getting inside the vehicle then driving off.

Later that day, the victim’s husband’s vehicle was also stolen. It was determined both sets of keys were attached to the first initial vehicle that was stolen.

The first suspect is described as a black male with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black zip up jacket with khaki colored pants. The second suspect is described as a black male who was last seen wearing a colored puffy jacket with dark pants.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.