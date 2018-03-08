Memorial grows for ‘wonderful teacher’ hit by car in Mechanicsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- With tears, love, flowers, and a cross, a makeshift memorial grew Thursday in remembrance of teacher Suzanne O’Donnell.

The Hanover Sheriff’s Department said O’Donnell died Wednesday, March 7, because of the injuries she sustained after she was struck by a person operating a 2008 Dodge Caliber.

WTVR CBS 6 has confirmed that the driver of the vehicle is a juvenile.

The crash occurred at about 6:28 a.m. on Feb. 27, while O’Donnell was walking in the 9100 block of Kings Charter Drive.

According to investigators, the preliminary findings reveal the teenage driver of the vehicle was heading southbound on Kings Charter Drive when they crossed both lanes of travel, and hit O’Donnell near the intersection of Kings Charter Drive and Stephens Manor Drive.

Neighbors remembered O’Donnell was a wife, a mom, a pre-school teacher, a friend and so much more.

O’Donnell's colleagues at New Hanover Christian School took to social media, posting pictures and writing statuses like, “Heaven gained one amazing angel..."

And dozens of parents did the same.

“She was such a wonderful teacher, and our son adored her," one post read. "A beautiful woman inside and out... Praying for peace and comfort for her family.”

Investigators said they are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

Once the investigation is complete they will talk to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.