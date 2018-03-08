× Family’s missing dog found dead in trash bag along Va. road

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — Investigators are searching for answers in the death of a chocolate Lab named Ranger.

The dog was reported missing earlier this month, according to the Isle Of Wight County Animal Shelter.

“The dog originally reported missing Saturday was located near the intersection of Reynolds Drive and Nike Park Road Tuesday afternoon. Unfortunately Ranger was found in a trash bag on the side of the road deceased with potential gun shot wounds,” the shelter’s Facebook post detailed. “Due to the weather elements we were unable to recover any evidence from the bag he was found in. The dog’s collar was located this morning roughly 0.5 miles away from location where the dog was found.”

Anyone with information about Ranger’s disappearance and death was asked to call Isle of Wight Animal Control at 757-365-6318.

“We understand that sometimes when dogs are off the property of their owners they can act out of character that can make any person unfamiliar with dogs or behavior could act in self defense,” the post continued. “Our goal at this time is to bring closure to the family. We are asking for anyone who may have heard any gunshots over this time period within the Carrollton/ Eagle Harbor/ Nike Park area or had witnessed this dog loose to please contact Animal Control.”