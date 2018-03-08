Henrico police investigating ‘disturbing threat’ against 3 high schools

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating what school officials are calling an apparent “disturbing threat” posted on social media targeting three high schools in Henrico County Thursday.

Officials with Henrico County Public Schools said they are aware of the message mentioning Glen Allen, Deep Run and Godwin high schools.

“Our superintendent has been in touch with the chief of police and the matter is being investigated at this hour,” Henrico Schools officials posted on Twitter.

‏

Administrators said they would provide additional details once more information was available.

The district credited students and families for alerting them to the “concerning situation to our attention.”

A message for Glen Allen, Deep Run and Godwin high school families: We are writing to let you know that we are aware of what appears to be a very disturbing threat that mentions all three schools. Our superintendent has been in touch with the chief of police… pic.twitter.com/xvUHUFxUOn — Henrico Schools (@HenricoSchools) March 9, 2018

…and the matter is being investigated at this hour. We will provide more details as soon as accurate, reliable information is available. Until then, we thank all of the students and families who brought this very concerning situation to our attention. We share your concerns. — Henrico Schools (@HenricoSchools) March 9, 2018

Stay with WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News for continuing coverage of this developing story. Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.