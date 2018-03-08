Cinderella Project helps girls fulfill prom dreams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- The Cinderella Dreams project helps deserving young women find the perfect gown for the prom.

The Midlothian Junior Women's Club collects prom dresses, jewelry, shoes, makeup and other prom accessories during the winter.

Then, with the help of community sponsors, like Puritan Cleaners, the group holds a shopping event were girls can get the dress of their dreams for free or for a recommended donation of $5.

“So they can come here, pick out a full outfit for a $5 cover charge and walk out of here feeling like a million bucks,” Puritan Cleaners’ Sarah Moncrieff said. “And I think you really can’t put enough value on that.”

The 2018 Cinderella Dreams shop will open up three times starting Friday, March 16 at 5 p.m.

The shop will be located in Westchester Commons in Midlothian.