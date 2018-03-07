× Woman hit walking in Mechanicsville neighborhood dies a week later

HANOVER, Va. – The pedestrian struck while walking on Kings Charter Drive on Feb. 27 died a week after the accident.

Suzanne O’Donnell died Wednesday, March 7, because of the injuries she sustained from the crash.

She was struck by a 2008 Dodge Caliber at approximately 6:28 a.m. Feb. 27, in the 9100 block of Kings Charter Drive.

Preliminary investigation reveals the driver of the vehicle was heading southbound on Kings Charter Drive when they crossed both lanes of travel, and collided with the victim who was walking northbound on Kings Charter Drive near the intersection of Stephens Manor Drive.

Investigators said they are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.