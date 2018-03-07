Mounting litter problem has Prince George Police stepping up patrols

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Police are cracking down on the culprits ditching trash and tires along Prince George County roads.

"It's just something you always see when you're riding down this back road up here," said Charles Fields, a Disputanta resident.

"I have to drop my girl friend off at Standard Motors, I kind of see trash like everywhere, coming up through this way,” said Reggie Roberson.

Police say they have been fielding an increasing number of complaints about trash on the sides of the roads, and lately – tires.

“We came across a large amount of tires in two locations," says Officer Alexis Grochmal with the Prince George County Police Department.

Nearly 30 used tires dumped beside the road were cleaned up by VDOT."

Officer Grochmal said a lot of what is seen along the side of the road are drinks, bags from convenience stores and restaurants, seemingly thrown from vehicles.

Grochmal said police are stepping up patrols in the area to try to catch the culprits.

The police department and county officials aer now gearing up for a community clean up and they are looking for volunteers and businesses that would like to help with the effort.

If you are interested, contact the Prince George County Police using the non-emergency number.