Missing Chesterfield man wanted for murder found dead, suspect arrested

RICHMOND, Va. – A Missing Chesterfield County man who was also wanted in connection to a January homicide in the City of Richmond has been found dead.

Jon W. Alston, 42, has been identified as the body found Tuesday, March 6, in the wooded area of the 2100 block of Lumkin Avenue in South Richmond.

Alston disappeared from the Hancock Village Walmart parking lot in mid-January, according to his wife.

Harry E. Braxton, III, 26, of Richmond, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Alston’s murder. Police say additional charges are being considered.

Police had identified Alston as a suspect in the January 7 murder of Garry Harrison, Jr. on Warwick Avenue in South Richmond.

At this point, four people have been arrested and charged in connection to Harrison’s murder.

Calvin C. Cooper, 39, Crystal R. Braxton, 45 and Jaqwail V. Braxton, 20, have been charged with first degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (x2) and aggravated malicious wounding.

Cooper and Jaqwail Braxton have also been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Joleal E. Burno, 19, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.