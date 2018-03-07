× Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes

RICHMOND, Va.– Some of your favorite superheroes are making their way to the River City, in Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes, opening Thursday, March 8 at the Richmond Coliseum. The Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man join forces with Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki’s hands in this all-new, spectacular arena stunt show, produced by Feld Entertainment.

For tickets call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000, or click here or visit Richmond Coliseum’s sweetFrog Box Office.

Date and Time of Performances:

Thursday, March 8 & 9, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 10 – 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, March 10 – 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 10 – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 11 – 1 p.m.