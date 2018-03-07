Police: Couple stole 4 chainsaws from Lowes in 35 days

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A man and woman were arrested for stealing four chainsaws from Lowes Home Improvement in Prince George County, according to police.

The four thefts, police said, were reported between February 1 and March 5.

Terry Bell Jr., 39, of Dinwiddie County, and Brandi Flippo, 24, of Hopewell, stole Husqvarna chainsaws valued at over $200 a piece, police said.

“The investigation revealed that Bell and Flippo entered the store, and simply grabbed one chainsaw on four separate occasions and walked out,” a Prince George Police spokesperson said. “Due to the efforts of Lowes employees, and store camera footage, police were able to identify the couple and retrieve the stolen items. An additional chainsaw and leaf blower were recovered that police believe were taken from another locality.”

Both Bell Jr. and Flippo were charged with four counts of grand larceny, four counts of conspiracy to commit larceny, and four counts of selling stolen property for profit.