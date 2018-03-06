Varina, John Marshall advance to state title games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Tuesday night's sportscast:

Tyrese Jenkins had 28 points and Jordan Hernandex added 13 more as Varina advances to the state 5A title game with a 69-61 win over Highland Springs. It's the Blue Devils 5th win over the Springers this year.

Isaiah Todd had 15 points and 8 rebounds while Demarr McRae added 19 points and 8 boards as John Marshall knocked off George Wythe 56-40 to advance to the 3A state title game.

Huguenot got 27 points and 9 rebounds from Deshawn Riddley but the Falcons committed 22 turnovers in an 84-73 loss to Lake Taylor to finish their season 19-8

The Lady Springers of Highland Springs were once again beaten by Princess Anne 79-48 in the girls 5A semifinals. The Lady Cavaliers had beaten Highland Springs in 3 of the last four state title games and will advance to their 10th straight state final.

Cosby's girls advanced to the 6A state final with a 53-44 win over Landstown while Hopewell moves on to the 3A girls title game after beating Tabb 67-24.