RICHMOND, Va – Katie Gallagher from the Junior League of Richmond to preview the organization’s 73rd Book and Author Event. This year’s featured books are “The Wife Between Us” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen, “Buttermilk Graffiti” by Edward Lee, “Chasing King’s Killer” by James L. Swanson, “Sole Survivor” by Holly K. Dunn, “The Women’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote” by Elaine Weiss, and “The High Tide Club” by Mary Kay Andrews.

The popular event kicks off May 10th with a luncheon at 12:30pm at the Tuckahoe Women’s Club and concludes at 7pm later that evening at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. You can find out more athttp://www.bookandauthorevent.org