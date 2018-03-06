Sweet Sopapillas

RICHMOND, Va – Leanne Fletcher from Big Herm’s Kitchen was back in our kitchen to whip up a patch of homemade fried sopapilla sprinkled with cinnamon. You can see more of Leanne’s creations at Big Herm’s Kitchen

http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175

1 1⁄2 cup all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1 tsp baking powder

1⁄2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp white sugar

½ tsp cinnamon

1 1⁄2 tbsp shortening

2 oz warm milk

3 oz warm water

1⁄3 cup white sugar

1⁄2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 vegetable oil, for frying

Honey & Chocolate for dipping

In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, salt, 1 sugar and cinnamon. Mix in shortening using your fingers until thoroughly incorporated.

Pour in milk and water and mix until the dough forms a ball.

Place the dough on a work surface and dust with flour. Knead for 5 minutes, then wrap with plastic wrap and let rest for 30 minutes.

In a small bowl, mix together 1/3 cup sugar and cinnamon. Set aside.

Heat a deep fryer to 350 degrees.

Roll out dough into a large, wide rectangle. Trim the sides and cut into 12 smaller rectangles.

Fry 3-4 sopapillas at a time, turning constantly for 2 minutes or until puffed and golden brown. Remove from the pan and fry remaining sopapillas.

Dust with cinnamon sugar and serve with honey and chocolate.