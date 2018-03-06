Stolen truck involved in Richmond school bus crash: sources

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have responded to a crash involving a school bus in Richmond’s Randolph neighborhood late Tuesday afternoon.

A Dodge Ram pickup truck slammed into the back of the school bus near the intersection of S Granby St and Idlewood Ave.

There were 27 students inside the bus at the time of the crash, but there were no injuries.

School bus hit and flee on Idlewood Ave. in #RVA. Thankfully, none of the 27 young @RPS_Schools students on board were hurt. Multiple sources tell me the pickup that hit the bus was stolen, and a group of youths ran from the scene after the crash. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/ho91Cs8G6R — Jake Burns (@JakeBurnsCBS6) March 6, 2018

Sources tell CBS 6 that the Dodge Ram pickup truck involved in the accident was stolen. Those sources say the six kids inside the truck fled the scene after the crash.

