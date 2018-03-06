TRACK RAIN: Use CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Stolen truck involved in Richmond school bus crash: sources

Posted 5:17 pm, March 6, 2018, by , Updated at 05:45PM, March 6, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have responded to a crash involving a school bus in Richmond’s Randolph neighborhood late Tuesday afternoon.

A Dodge Ram pickup truck slammed into the back of the school bus near the intersection of S Granby St and Idlewood Ave.

There were 27 students inside the bus at the time of the crash, but there were no injuries.

Sources tell CBS 6 that the Dodge Ram pickup truck involved in the accident was stolen. Those sources say the six kids inside the truck fled the scene after the crash.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.