× Richmond’s Buskey Cider expands distribution

RICHMOND, Va. — A Scott’s Addition cidery soon will be giving its apples a homecoming of sorts.

Buskey Cider has signed a deal to expand its distribution to Southwestern Virginia beginning in April.

Buskey will start its westward excursion through distributor Blue Ridge Beverage with accounts in Harrisonburg and Charlottesville, not far from where the cider maker it gets its apples at orchards in Nelson County.

Founder and CEO Will Correll said he’s bullish on college towns as a launch pad for his cider to build long-term repeat customers.

“(College towns) won’t be our biggest sellers but they’re a good way of getting the word out,” Correll said. “They’re an exciting option for getting to customers when they’re young.”

The new deal with Blue Ridge Beverage is expected to eventually take Buskey to areas like Roanoke and Salem. That growth, along with existing distribution deals in Hampton Roads and Richmond, will give it coverage across most of the state.

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense.com.