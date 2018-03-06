× One dead, one injured in Gloucester house fire

GLOUCESTER, Va. – One person is dead, and another is injured after a house fire in Gloucester County Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to home in the 2700 block of Hickory Fork Road around shortly before 2:00 p.m.

When dispatchers received the call, they were advised that one person was still inside the home. Upon arrival, crews found the woman inside. She was pronounced dead.

Crews found an injured man outside the home when they arrived. He suffered burns and a possibly a broken leg. Paramedics transported the victim to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes, according to fire officials.

Authorities said the house is a total loss. The cause of the fire was ruled as accidental.

Investigators have not released the name of the deceased victim at this time.

