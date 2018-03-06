× Missing Richmond man suffers from medical condition, may be danger to himself

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Richmond man who suffers from an unspecified medical condition.

Philip C. Branch, of the 700 block of Mosby Street, was last seen on foot in the area of Semmes Avenue early last week.

The 37-year-old sufferers from a medical ailment and detectives believe may be a danger to himself.

Branch is described as a black male, 5’ 11” tall, with tattoos on his neck, chest and arms. He weighs approximately 135 pounds.

Anyone who sees Philip C. Branch or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Brissette at (804) 646-3867 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or http://www.7801000.com.