Police: Man goes into Richmond garage, takes stuff, drives off

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are looking for the man, seen on video, taking items from a Richmond garage.

The incident, according to police, took place Friday, March 2, on Media Road in Richmond's Westover neighborhood.

"The victim stated the door to his garage appeared to be kicked in. He also determined several of his items had been stolen," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "The morning prior, surveillance video shows an unknown male arriving at the residence in a blue pick-up truck. The suspect is seen going into the garage, taking items, and placing them in his pick-up truck."

Police described the suspect as a 6' tall white man with dark hair and a short beard. He was last seen wearing black pants, a grey jacket with a white undershirt, and a dark-colored baseball cap.

Anyone with any information was asked to call Third Precinct Detective Sacksteder at 804-646-1068 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.