Family loses home in overnight Petersburg fire

PETERSBURG, Va – A family of four lost their home in a fire early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home on Sasha Court around 12:20 a.m.

When they arrived, the flames could be seen throughout the house. It took firefighters about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

There were no injuries in the fire.

The Red Cross is now assisting the family of four.