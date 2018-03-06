Community rallies to get new home for couple who lost everything in house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. -- The CBS 6 Problems Solvers checked back in with 85-year-old Elnora and her life partner Gilbert, an elderly couple who lost everything in a house fire two months ago.

In January, the couple’s Charles City County home burned to the ground.

Since then, a motel room on Pocahontas Trail has been their home.

Volunteers have paid to keep a roof over their heads and their room stocked with food and other essentials.

“People getting burned out of their home is real, when you are left with nothing but the clothes on your back and there’s nothing being salvaged, I can’t imagine being in that position, so I couldn’t let it go,” expressed Nona Mason.

Mason is working with a local church and others in the community to keep the couple from being homeless.

Since the story first aired on CBS 6 in February, Mason said thousands of dollars and two trailers have been donated.

The GoFundMe currently totals more than $7,000 and Mason explained that there have been about $7,000 additional dollars donated to the Elnora Fund that Mason setup at BB&T bank.

“We also have a plumber and electrician who have donated their services and will do work for free when it is time, and we have brand new furniture with free delivery that is waiting also,” Mason said with a smile.

Mason said she is grateful for the community’s positively overwhelming response and support.

“You just don’t know until you start asking people what they will do, and then they just blow your mind because they do more than what you ever expected they would do,” exclaimed Mason.

While a lot of headway has been made, Mason says there is still quite a bit to do.

Now the focus is on demolition, clearing charred debris, land evaluations, getting proper permits from the county, towing in a new trailer, and getting utility and septic system connections established.

A day Elnora and Gilbert can hardly wait for.

“First thing I want to do? Guess I’ll go back and cook, watch TV, and get my lawn together, cut the grass,” Gilbert smiled.

”And I thank them very much! Anything I can do to help, I will do it!” squealed Elnora.

Mason said the hope is to have the couple in their new mobile home by Summer 2018.

In the meantime, she hopes volunteers will continue to show support for the long road ahead and help keep the elderly couple housed, clothed, and fed.

You can help by donating to the couple's GoFundMe page or the BB&T bank account: BB&T Bank: Elnora Fund set up by Nona Mason.