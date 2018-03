RICHMOND, Va – Award-winning Virginia-based author Brad Parks made a return visit to our live show to celebrate the release of his new novel, “Closer Than You Know.” Brad has two book readings/signings coming up, including Tuesday, March 6th at 7pm at Bedlam Brewing w/Friends of the Library in Staunton, VA. On Wednesday, March 21sthe’ll be at One More Page in Arlington. The event begins at 7pm.

http://www.bradparksbooks.com​