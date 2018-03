RICHMOND, Va – Ellie Mast and Aaliyah Adkins are co-creators of River Jam, a music and charity festival that they hope will bring awareness to Mental Illness. The two students designed the event as part of a school project and hope this becomes an annual event. Proceeds will benefit the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation to help build programs for teenagers who suffer with mental illness.

For more information or tickets go here: https://riverjam2018.wixsite.com/mysite​