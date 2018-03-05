Suspect shot by cop after chase, believed to be involved in several bank robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The bank robbery suspect wounded by an officer during a chase in Chesterfield County last October is believed to be involved in at least four bank robberies, according to federal court documents.

Allen Earl Piner, Jr. spent more than a week in the hospital recovering after the shooting, and now CBS 6 is learning a federal judge has authorized a DNA sample from him to see if he's connected to other bank robberies in and out of state.

Court documents say Piner is believed to be involved in four bank robberies, where it's alleged he made away with more than $15,300 in cash.

The documents suggest a GPS device helped Chesterfield Police track the suspect, before it ended with an officer shooting him on October 11, 2017.

After the October robbery at the Argent Federal Credit Union at 1901 Walmart Way, Pinner was charged with robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon

A couple days later, Piner was charged with two counts of robbery, and one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for allegedly holding up the Citizens Bank & Trust branch at 12101 Olivers Way.

Piner is being held by the feds at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

37.367322 -77.607786