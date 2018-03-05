Surveillance videos show suspects bash car windows during break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects accused of breaking into vehicles and stealing items in the Shockoe Bottom neighborhood.

Police said the suspects are wanted for two separate incidents.

The first incident reportedly happened on Saturday, Nov. 25 At approximately 4:45 a.m.

“Officers responded to the 00 block of S. 19th Street for the report of two vehicles broken into. The victims stated the suspects had smashed the windows of both vehicles. Items were reported stolen from one vehicle, according to a Richmond Police spokesperson.

The second incident reportedly happened on Saturday, Jan. 6 between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2:45 a.m.

“Three victims reported their vehicles had been broken into in the parking lot of the 1500 block of East Main Street. The victims reported the suspects had smashed the windows to gain entry and several items were stolen,” according to the police spokesperson.

Surveillance video shows the suspects driving into the parking lot in an Infinity G35 and two suspects breaking into the vehicles.

Detectives believe at least one suspect was involved in both incidents.

Suspect 1: (believed to be involved in both incidents) a black male seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black and white shoes

Suspect 2: A black male seen wearing a letterman style jacket, blue jeans, and dark-colored shoes

Suspect 3: a black male seen wearing a beanie style knit cap, a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans with a light-colored belt.

Detectives ask anyone with any information on these incidents to call Second Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.