Richard's may soon have rendezvous with auction block

RICHMOND, Va. — A local gentlemen’s club soon may have a rendezvous with the auction block.

The building that houses Richard’s Restaurant & Gentlemen’s Club at 1732 Altamont Ave. is being threatened with foreclosure, according to a recent public notice.

The 3,900-square-foot building, which sits on a 0.40-acre site, is scheduled for auction March 23 at noon on the steps of the Richmond Circuit Court building.

A 0.04-acre parcel behind the establishment that’s used as the property’s back entrance is also part of the auction, according to court documents.

It’s unclear how, if at all, the pending auction will affect the operations of the club, which is still in business.

The pending auction was prompted by a default on a $450,000 loan on the property. Village Bank was the lender on the note, which was originated in 2005, according to court records.

