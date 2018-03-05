Frustrated resident says crews failed to trim tree dangling over her home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond woman who says she’s worried about a city tree dangling over her property said she is still waiting on work crews to show up.

It’s a real safety issue and she wants city leaders to know that. Debra Davis is worried about the city tree over her Patrick Avenue home.

Two weeks ago, when the Problem Solvers reached the city on her behalf, she was hopeful that work would soon follow.

That hasn’t happened according to Davis.

She first contacted CBS 6 Problem Solvers a few weeks ago, upset that the tree was losing branches and landing on her property.

Davis said last year she contacted the city several times. When crews came out to trim the limbs, they left abruptly on an emergency call before doing any work.

Davis said she was told they would return, but nearly a year went by with no response from the City of Richmond. Two weeks ago, a Public Works spokesperson told the CBS 6 Problem Solvers that they were sending out a crew on the day our story aired to check out her area.

They removed the trees and planned to return the next week to finish the job.

That should have happened last week, but Ms. Davis said it didn’t. With the recent wind storm, she is even more on edge.

“With the way the wind was last weekend, it was very scary. I didn’t even stay home. I left my house until the wind died down,” Davis said. “Branches were falling and then, hearing the news in the county about the child who died when a tree fell on his house, it’s even more scary!”

CBS 6 Problem Solvers reached out the city on Monday morning.

A spokesperson did not elaborate on why the work had not been completed yet. She did say she would follow up again with Urban Forestry to check the status of Ms. Davis’ case.

