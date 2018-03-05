Man, woman arrested for walking into Virginia hotel naked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- A man and woman have been arrested for indecent exposure after Loudoun County deputies say they showed up at a Virginia hotel completely naked.

Brent A. Martinez, 36, and Maria C. Cano-Morales, 31, both of Sterling, were arrested Sunday evening.

Deputies day Martinez and Cano-Morales showed up to a hotel in the 21000 block of Ridgetop Circle unclothed.

Martinez and Cano-Morales have been charged with indecent exposure.

Martinez is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a secured bond. Cano-Morales has been released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on bond.