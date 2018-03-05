HAZMAT crews respond to suspicious package in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police and Fire and EMS HAZMAT crews have responded to a Chesterfield County neighborhood for a suspicious substance inside a package.

The package is located at Watchspring Court, near Hopkins Road.

Crime Insider sources say the incident started after a woman came home and opened a package with white powder inside. Those sources say the woman put the package inside a Walmart bag and on her front porch.

That woman then called authorities, sources say.

Crime Insider sources say possibly three people were exposed to the package before investigators arrived.

Police have not released any additional information about the incident at this time.

