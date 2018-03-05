× Dad killed at Henrico construction site: ‘He was my super hero’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Harvey White died doing what he loved Saturday, according to his family. The weekend before his death, the 54-year-old construction foreman dressed up for a 1970s-themed costume party and spent the evening doing something else he loved: holding court as the life of the party.

“He is a people person. He never met a stranger,” White’s daughter Latisha said about her dad.

Family videos showed White as a vivacious, die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers’ fan.

“He got his terrible towel, Steelers’ shoes, Steelers’ coat, and Steelers’ flags on his truck,” Latisha said. “He was like my super hero, he always came through for me.”

“I called my dad for everything, every time I called him, where are you? Work,” daughter Khi’Zhane White added.

White died Saturday working a construction job at a shopping center near the corner of Staples Mill Road and Glenside Drive in Henrico County.

A concrete block fell on White while he was trying to brace a wall.

“Freak accident, it must have been his time to go,” Latisha White said.

White worked as a construction foreman, and, his family said, they’re taking solace in the fact that he died doing what he loved.

“He was a supervisor, he liked being in charge, he even wore the hat when he came home, it’s like OK daddy you’re not at work anymore,” Latisha said.

White’s daughters said even though their dad is now longer alive, they will continue to call on him — just in a different way.

“Now I’m just going to be praying to him, you know, dad I need you, he’s always going to be there in spirit,” Latisha said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating White death.

“We at J.A. Heisler Contracting Company are deeply saddened by the loss of our valued employee and friend Harvey White,” J.A. Heisler Contracting Company, Inc. President John A. Heisler IV said. “We have extended our deepest sympathy to the family of Mr. White and have offered support in the immediate aftermath of this tragic event. We are cooperating fully as government authorities investigate this terrible event.”