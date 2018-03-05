East End break-in suspect faces more than 24 charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Devonte Dames had been wreaking havoc in Highland Springs on foot, from car break-ins to home burglaries, and from credit card fraud to stealing guns, says Crime Insider sources.

Dames now sits in Henrico Jail with more than two dozen charges on the books, and Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that the charge count is expected to rise even higher.

If you live in the East End and been a larceny victim, you may want to call police to see if your stuff has been found with the capture of Dames.

You can contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.