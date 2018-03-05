× M.E. reveals cause of death for missing Va. hunter

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — The body of Brian Austin Savage, 20, was found Sunday afternoon near Burwell Bay in Isle of Wight, Virginia, the Medical Examiner confirmed.

Savage’s cause of death was determined to be drowning.

Savage was one of two hunters who disappeared January 3 after leaving Jamestown Island marina to work on a duck hunting blind along the James River.

“They got caught up in the January 3rd winter storm that night and was never seen again,” a Virginia Game and Inland Fisheries spokesperson said.

Savage’s friend Kyle Englehart remains missing.

The hunters’ empty boat was discovered the day after they disappeared.

Savage is from Hampton and most recently worked maintenance at Varina High School.

Englehart, 29, graduated from Varina High School and lived in Charles City County where he worked as a farmer, according to friends and his social media accounts.