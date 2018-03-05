2 arrested on firearm charges in Stafford County road rage incident

STAFFORD, Va. — Two men have been arrested for brandishing firearms during a road rage incident on Jefferson Davis Highway in Stafford County.

Deputies say on Monday, March 5 at approximately 12:48 a.m., they responded to a road rage incident on southbound Jefferson Davis Highway.

A victim reported that they were driving east on Garrisonville Road when a dark colored vehicle pulled up next to them and the occupants began to yell at them.

A short time later, deputies say the suspects’ vehicle again pulled up beside them near the Comfort Inn and Suites on Jefferson Davis Hwy.

This time, one suspect allegedly brandishing a firearm. Then, a passenger reportedly exited the vehicle and punched one of the victims in the face approximately five times.

After the incident, a Stafford deputy conducted a felony stop of the suspects’ vehicle at Cambridge Street and Truslow Road.

Investigators found two illegal firearms matching the victim’s description inside the vehicle.

The suspects, identified as Yovanny Abreu, 25, of Stafford, and Brent Amed Jones, 27, of Ruther Glen were arrested.

Jones has been charged with brandishing a firearm, concealed carry, and assault. Abreu has been charged with brandishing a firearm, concealed carry, reckless driving, and stopping on a highway where dangerous.

Abreu and Jones are being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on secured bonds.

Another passenger, 23-year-old Cody Allen Lillard, of Stafford County, has been charged with public intoxication.

Deputies day the incident is still under investigation.