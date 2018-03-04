Virginia Union claims men’s, women’s CIAA championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE -- Virginia Union University claimed both the men's and women's CIAA Tournament championships with respective victories over Johnson C. Smith University and Bowie State University Saturday.

The men's team entered the tournament as the fourth seed and became the first team since 2007 to win four games in four days, culminating in an 82-52 win over the Golden Bulls Saturday. Senior guard Todd Hughes led the way with 22 points while Kory Cooley added 13 of his own and took home tournament MVP honors.

@VUUPanthers can become the 1st team since @ECSUVikings in 2007 to win four games in four days after they beat @JCSU_Sports 82-52 to win the Men's Title. — Sean Robertson (@CBS6SportsSean) March 4, 2018

Congratulations to the 2018 CIAA Tournament Men's Champions: Virginia Union University! pic.twitter.com/nK5S7xtX0u — CIAA (@CIAAForLife) March 4, 2018

Junior Rachel Pecota scored a game high 28 points, including 13 in the first half, and Alexis Johnson added 21 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Lady Panthers to their second CIAA title in the last three years with a 73-57 win over the Lady Bulldogs.

Virginia Union is now the fifth school since 1975 and the first since 2011 to take home both tournament championships.