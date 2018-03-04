× Richmond Black Restaurant Experience

Richmond, VA.– Richmond restaurateurs are gearing up to showcase their culinary creations for this year’s Richmond Black Restaurant Experience presented by Dominion Energy kicking of Sunday, March 4 and ending Sunday, March 11. Formerly called Richmond Black Restaurant Week, Richmond Black Restaurant Experience is designed to promote economic diversity while celebrating Richmond’s best food fare.

This year 29 Black Owned restaurants including Family Secrets, Croaker’s Spot, Mama J’s, Southern Kitchen, Nomad’s Deli, Brewers Cafe, Chef Mamusu’s Africanne Restaurant, Sugar’s Crab Shack, Ma Michele’s Café, Cary 100 , Charles’ Kitchen, Sweet Teas Southern Cuisine, Ms. Girlee’s Restaurant, Spoonbread Bistro, Traditionz Smokehouse, Inner City Blue’s, and Big Herm’s Kitchen are participating. In addition, there are several events as part of the week-long showcase, Mobile Sunday, Abner Clay Park Sunday, March 4, noon – 5 pm, Tapas & Wines, Wednesday, March 7, 6 pm – 9 pm at the Renaissance, Stick A Fork In it Culmination Event and many more. For more information on Richmond Black Restaurant Experience and for a complete list of restaurants and events happening during the week, click here.