Hundreds pack toys for children of fallen soldiers

ASHLAND, Va. -- Hundreds of volunteers gathered at the Walmart in Ashland on Saturday to help choose, wrap and deliver birthday gifts for nearly 200 children.

The A Soldier's Child group teamed up with Walmart and Owens and Minor to host a “birthday celebration.”

The organization hands out gifts to children who have lost a parent in the military and each child receives a decorated box that is made especially for them.

Daryl Mackin, the group's founder, said he hopes more people learn about his important mission.

"The way you say Habitat for Humanity or Make A Wish foundation, those are household names, you know exactly what they do," Mackin said. "There is no household name for caring for the children of our fallen. A Soldier's Child foundation, that is our goal. We want people all across the country that care about these kids to jump in, join us and help us care for these kids."

The organization provided support, gifts and college scholarships to over 3,000 children across the U.S. in 2017.

The group plans to exceed that number this year.