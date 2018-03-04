Police seek leads in Culpeper cold case murder mystery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. – Twenty-two years after a graduate student went missing in Virginia, state police are hopeful someone can help identify her killer.

Alicia Showalter Reynolds was last seen alive on March 2, 1996, driving along Route 29 from Baltimore to Charlottesville. Her Mercury Tracer was found abandoned later that same day in Culpeper County.

The Johns Hopkins University graduate student's remains were discovered in a field that had recently been cleared of trees in the rural town of Lignum two months later.

Detectives have received more than 10,000 leads in the 25-year-old's disappearance, yet no one has ever been convicted for her murder.

According to witnesses, a white man, approximately 35-45 years old with a medium build and light to medium brown hair was stopped out with her vehicle on the shoulder of Route 29 the day Reynold's disappeared.

The man, described as between 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, was driving a dark-colored pickup truck, possibly a green Nissan.

Virginia State Police said that as news of the crime spread, several other women came forward saying that a white male had either stopped them or attempted to stop them while they were traveling along Route 29 in Culpeper County.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Virginia State Police Culpeper Division at 1-800-572-2260 or the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 1-888-300-0156 or e-mail bci-culpeper@vsp.virginia.gov.