Winds decreasing this weekend with no rain

RICHMOND, Va. -- The nor'easter brought very strong gusts to Virginia on Friday. Within our viewing area, the highest gusts were across Madison County.

Here are some of the gusts from a few cities. For reference, severe thunderstorms have winds of 58 mph or higher, and hurricanes have winds of 74 mph or higher.

Gusts decreased across Richmond Friday night before rising a bit around sunrise Saturday. This graph shows hourly wind gusts in mph at Richmond International Airport from 9 a.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday.

It won't be as windy as Friday, but there will still be some gusts between 25 and 40 mph Saturday. Gusts will be lower Saturday night and Sunday, but it will still be a bit breezy.

The nor'easter will move farther away from the east coast the rest of the weekend. There will be some clouds around Saturday, mainly in eastern Virginia.

This weekend will be rain-free! We have had at least a trace of rain on one or both weekend days for the past five weekends.

Lows Sunday and Monday mornings will be near or below freezing in Richmond. That hasn't happened in almost a month. (Some outlying areas dropped below freezing this past week, but that did not occur at RIC.)



Unlike previous weeks where we had big temperature swings between highs in the 40s and 80s, the week ahead will be more stable. Temperatures will be near or a bit below normal.

Our next chance of rain will be on Tuesday.

