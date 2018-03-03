Razzie winners announced

Where is that sad-face emoji when you need it?

The Golden Raspberry Awards, known as the Razzies, celebrate the best in the worst of what Hollywood has to offer, and “The Emoji Movie” swept this year’s awards for worst picture, screen combo, director and screenplay.

“Fifty Shades Darker” won (lost?) with two awards: worst supporting actress for Kim Basinger and worst remake, rip-off or sequel.

Tyler Perry scored the worst actress award for his turn as Madea in “Boo! 2: A Medea Halloween,” and Tom Cruise won worst actor for “The Mummy.”

The Razzies are traditionally announced the same weekend as the Academy Awards. The group’s 1,000 voting members from every US state (except Montana) and 26 countries cast their ballots online, selecting the very worst in nine categories.

The following is a full list of the winners (who technically are also “losers”):

WORST PICTURE

“The Emoji Movie”

WORST ACTRESS

Tyler Perry for “BOO! 2: A Medea Halloween”

WORST ACTOR

Tom Cruise for “The Mummy”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mel Gibson for “Daddy’s Home 2”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kim Basinger for “Fifty Shades Darker”

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any Two Obnoxious Emojis in “The Emoji Movie”

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

“Fifty Shades Darker”

WORST DIRECTOR

Anthony (Tony) Leondis for “The Emoji Movie”

SPECIAL ROTTEN TOMATOES AWARD: THE RAZZIE NOMINEE SO BAD YOU LOVED IT!

“Baywatch”

WORST SCREENPLAY

“The Emoji Movie” screenplay by Tony Leondis, Eric Siegel and Mike White.