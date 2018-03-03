Suspect arrested for DUI in multi-vehicle crash that closed Jessup Road in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Officials said one person was arrested for driving under the influence in a multi-vehicle crash shutdown Jessup Road in Chesterfield County Saturday night.

Sgt. J.R. Lamb with Chesterfield Police said the wreck happened in the 5900 block of Jessup Road.

Lamb said one person was arrested for DUI.

Two other people were transported to an area hospital to be checked out.

As of just after 10 p.m., the road remained closed.

Police on scene of a multi-vehicle accident in the 5900 block of Jessup Rd. The road is closed, Police are investigating the cause @CCPDVa @8NEWS @CBS6 @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/9WQ3j3By1b — SGT. J.R. Lamb (@sgt_lamb) March 4, 2018

Police said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.